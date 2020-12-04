Stoke Boss O’Neil: Mikel Extremely Doubtful For Middlesbrough Clash

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi is a major doubt for his side’s Sky Bet Championship home clash Middlesbrough on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Mikel missed the Potters 1-0 away win against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday as a result of injury.

The former Nigeria captain failed to complete 90 minutes for the first time this season after limping off the pitch in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

“John Obi’s still an extreme doubt, Steven Fletcher, Jordan Thompson… it’s unlikely that we’ll have any of those players back for the game tomorrow,”O’Neil stated during his interaction with the media on Friday.

“We’ll monitor them later today and see where they’re at but I think we have to be mindful of the schedule as well and not rush people back too…