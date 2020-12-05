Agbonlahor Reacts To Iwobi’s Defensive Role At Everton

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has reacted to Alex Iwobi’s defensive role at Everton, insisting the former Arsenal star will struggle in his new position.

Iwobi, 24, featured as a wing-back in the Everton’s game against Fulham and Leeds United following the injuries suffered by Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne.

He impressed against Fulham to help Carlo Ancelotti’s men secure all three points in the encounter but struggled in the position against Leeds which they lost.

And speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained that playing out of position is never easy for any payer and advised Everton to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

“If you’re looking at Iwobi and Davies they’re not defenders so when you ask them to play in that position it’s tough for anyone.

“If I had to play in those positions I…