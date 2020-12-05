Aina Battles Eze, Vardy, Mahrez For Premier League Goal Of The Month Award

Nigeria defender Ola Aina has been nominated for the Premier League’s November Goal of the Month Award, reports Completesports.com.

Aina’s spectacular strike in the 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion was nominated along seven other goals.

It was lovely build-up between Aina, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Aleksandar Mitrović to set up the chance, which the former took full advantage of by spanking it into the top corner on his supposedly weaker foot.

Read Also: Awoniyi Goes For 20th Bundesliga Game In Battle Of Berlin Tonight

As good a goal as it was, it was also vitally important in giving Fulham a cushion against the Baggies as it secured their first win of the season.

Aina is up against James Ward-Prowse, Danny Ings, Jamie Vardy, Eberechi Eze, Solly March, Riyad Mahrez and Raphinha,

The vote closes at 1pm on Monday, with the winner announced later in the week.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…