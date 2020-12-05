Aina Suffer Defeat With Fulham Away To Man City In Premier League

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina was in action for Fulham but ended on the losing side as they were beaten 2-0 at Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for Fulham were Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo.

First half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, from the penalty spot, secured the win for City.

City have now record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.

Sterling opened scoring for City in the 5th minute after finishing smartly from De Bruyne’s through ball.

And in the 26th minute De Bruyne made it 2-0

coolly slotting home from the spot after Sterling was fouled in the box.

The win took City to fourth on 18 points while Fulham are temporarily in 17th on seven points.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…