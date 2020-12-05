Ehizibue Eyes 5th Start For Cologne, Arokodare Targets Return

Kingsley Ehizibue will be looking to make his fifth start in what will be his eighth Bundesliga appearance for FC Cologne this season against Wolfsburg at home today (Saturday).

Ehizibue has started four of seven Bundesliga matches for the struggling Cologne in the ongoing 2020/21 campaign from which the defender has one assist and three yellow cards.

The Nigerian duo of Tolu Arokodare and Ehizibue had contrasting fortunes last Saturday when Cologne beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to get their first Bundesliga win this term.

Ehizibue replaced Jan Thielmann as late as the 90th minute of the game at the Signal Iduna Park, but compatriot, Arokodare, was only good enough for the substitutes’ bench.

Arokodare who is on loan from Valmieras FK after registering 15 goals and two assists in 16 Latvian Higher League games last term…