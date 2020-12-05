‘He Come Through It Fine’- Rodgers Happy With Ndidi’s Performance Against Zorya

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is happy to see Wilfred Ndidi come through Thursday night Europa League clash against Zorya unscathed, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi has been out of action since undergoing surgery after picking up an injury in Leicester City’s home win against Burnley in September.

The Nigeria international was in action for 55 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Zorya and Rodgers is excited to have midfielder back in action.

“It was very important. Wilf’s come through it fine, he didn’t look like he’d been away in all honesty,”Rodgers told the club website.

“His physicality is very important for our team, so that was good for him to get 55 minutes.

“[We’ve had] some really good news as Daniel Amartey’s come back in and trained with the team today, which is great news for us.”

“He’d worked so hard to come back from his injury and then he was outstanding in his games…