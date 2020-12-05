Ighalo Out As Man United Bounce Back To Beat West Ham, Move Up To 4th

Odion Ighalo was not in Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s squad as they bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain to beat West Ham 3-1 away on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

United have now come from behind to win each of their last five Premier League away games.

The win took them to fourth position on 19 points in the league table.

West Ham broke the deadlock in the 38th minute after Tomas Soucek poked home at the back post from a corner.

United equalised through Paul Pogba on 65 minutes who found the corner from outside the box off a pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Just three minutes later United went 2-1 ahead thanks to an excellent finish from Mason Greenwood.

And in the 78th minute Marcus Rashford got in on goal and lifted the ball over Lukasz Fabianski to extend United’s lead.

By James Agberebi

