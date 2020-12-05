Iwobi In Full Action As Everton Hold Burnely Away

Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton hold Burnely to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Turf Mor on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley took the lead inside three minutes through Robbie Brady’s low strike.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for the visitors late in the first half after combining with Richarlison.



Both teams missed chances to win the game in the second with James Rodriguez and Chris Wood going close.

Burnley remain in 19th on six points, level with West Brom and a point behind 17th-placed Fulham.

Everton move up one place to seventh ahead of the remaining Premier League games this weekend.

