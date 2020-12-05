Kalu Doubtful For Bordeaux Vs Brest Ligue 1 Clash

Samuel Kalu is doubtful for Girondis Bordeaux’s home clash against Brest at the Stade Mahmut-Atlantique on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu picked up an injury on international duty with Nigeria in October and missed four league games due to the setback.

The winger returned to action in Les Girondis’ 1-0 away win against Stade Rennes last month but suffered a relapse of the injury.

The 23-year-old was left out of the squad for last weekend’s clash against champions Paris Saint-Germain and is not certain to feature against Brest.

“Samuel Kalu resumed this morning but has a small setback on the quadriceps of the right thigh. He had a problem with his hamstrings which has almost recovered, but he is worried,” Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset told a news conference on Friday.

“He is a little one who is worried…