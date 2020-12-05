Left To Me I Would Have Sold Messi In Summer

Barcelona interim president Carles Tusquets admitted he would have sold Lionel Messi if he was in charge during the summer.

Messi has struggled for form this season – compared to his usual standards, that is – having remained at Camp Nou despite desiring to quit Catalonia.

He reversed on his decision to leave when it became clear the Argentine would be involved in a huge legal battle with Barca, and resigned to instead departing one year later when his contract expired.

Also Read: Bundesliga: Awoniyi’s Goal Not Enough As 10-Man Union Berlin Lose To Hertha Berlin

Currently he is causing a strain on Barcelona right now due to his huge £54million-a-year salary, and Tusquets admitted he would have cashed in on the reigning FIFA Beat Player award winner.

“From an economic point of view, I would have sold Messi in the summer,” said Tusquets.

“It would have been desirable for the money we would have…