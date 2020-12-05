Liga NOS Virtual’s Derby Challenge returns this weekend!

The #2 DC will feature an islands derby: CD Nacional x CD Santa Clara.

Derby Challenge, plenty of emotion in just one game!

The Derby Challenge of Liga NOS Virtual is back with a derby between the two archipelagos of Portugal. The CD Nacional of Madeira receives the CD Santa Clara of Azores for the 9th gameweek of Liga NOS and you can build your team for this game here: https://fantasy.realfevr.com/t/DERBYCPT

The two teams arrive at this game with the same number of points (10), but with different results. While the Black and Whites of Madeira are in 7th place with 2 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses, the Azores’ Eagles are in 8th place with 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. Both teams also come from a defeat in the last gameweek of the Liga NOS, against Portimonense SC and FC Porto respectively.

Who will win this island derby?

Who will score the most points in the #2 Derby Challenge da Liga NOS Virtual: