Napoli Provide Fresh Update On Osimhen’s Rehabilitation From Shoulder Injury

Serie A club Napoli have issued a fresh update on Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen’s rehabilitation from injury, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while on international duty with Nigeria last month and has not made an appearance for the Partenopei since then.

The 21-year-old has missed four games in all competitions since then and is not expected to feature against Crotone on Sunday.



“Therapies and field work and gym for Osimhen,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The former Lille and Wolfsburg striker has scored twice in six league appearances for Gennaro Gatusso’s side this season.

Napoli sit in fifth position on the Serie A table with 17 points from nine games.

