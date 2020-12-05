Oshoala On Target As Barca Ladies Destroy Opponent 9-0

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala got on the score sheet in Barcelona Ladies’ 9-0 thrashing of Santa Teresa, in the Spanish Women’s Primera Division on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala who came on in the 46th minute, grabbed the ninth goal with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It was Oshoala’s third goal in seven league appearances for Barca Ladies this season.

Barca Ladies have now won eight consecutive games and last tasted defeat in August this year, which was a 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

They have won all their seven league games this campaign and top the 18-team league table on 21 points.

By James Agberebi

