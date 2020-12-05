Osimhen Dislocated Shoulder Injury Made Worse By Nigerian Doctors

Napoli medics believe Super Eagles doctors did more damage to Victor Osimhen’s dislocated shoulder while trying to put it back into place.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder during Super Eagles’ 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone on matchday three of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Benin on November 13.

The former Lille striker was replaced while the scoreline was 4-2 before the Sierra Leonians went on to score two more goals.

Medical staff from the Eagles squad tried to pop it back into place on the field, then he returned to Italy for tests and a specialist consultation.

Now according to Tuttosport the shoulder dislocation has fully recovered, but Osimhen still can’t lift his arm properly.

This is allegedly because the incorrect technique used by the Nigerian doctors inflamed a tendon in his shoulder.

