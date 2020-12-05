Rampant Bayern, Lewandowski Host ‘Stubborn’ Leipzig

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the 2020/2021 Bundesliga following their comeback win over VfB Stuttgart.

Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th Bundesliga goal of the season in the Südderby as the defending champions consolidated their position at the summit.

The Polish hitman was rested for the mid-week UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and will be raring to go at the Allianz Arena where he holds the record for most Bundesliga goals by an FC Bayern player (106).

Lewandowski has scored against all 18 of the Bundesliga’s current clubs but was kept quiet in his previous meeting with Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are in fact the only team to have stopped Bayern from scoring since Hansi Flick took charge on 3 November, 2019.

Die Roten Bullen have proven that they can shut out the best team in Europe while Angelino’s team-leading four goals from left-wing-back are reasons to believe that they will cause their hosts trouble in their bid for a first…