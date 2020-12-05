The 2 Years Of Limbo In Nigerian Sports Development! –Odegbami Writes

There is a very important two-year lacuna in Nigeria’s sports development structure that requires a little forensic probing.

In the past, we often spoke of the efficacy of the grassroots architecture of Nigerian sports, how we evolved through the school sports system, specifically through what was known then as the academicals. We look back and pay glowing tribute to that foundation upon which Nigerian sports grew and flourished in those ‘good old days’.

We recall with nostalgia how a whole legion of athletes came from schools and many went on to represent the country at senior level after participating in the academicals, or in junior international competitions in tennis, cricket, athletics, table tennis, and so on. A game like Cricket thrived in only a few secondary schools considered ‘elite’ like Kings College Lagos, Government College Ibadan, and others.

Haruna Ilerika, Tunde Martins, Yomi Bamiro, Titi Adeleke, Gloria Ayalaja, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Stephen…