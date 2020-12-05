Turkey Fantasy — Probable Lineups GW11

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW11 of the Turkish Süper Lig? You’re in the right place!



We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 20 teams of Turkey Fantasy that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 11.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: December 3

Next fixture: @ Gençlerbirliği , Saturday at 13:30

Injured: Ufuk Ceylan

Doubtful:

Unavailable:

Antalyaspor

Last update: December 3

Next fixture: vs. MKE Ankaragücü , Sunday at 16:00

Injured: Jean Armel Drole, Serdar Gürler, Doğukan Sinik, Hakan Özmert, Mert…