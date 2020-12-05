Vieira Sacked By Nice Over Poor Run In Ligue 1, Europa League

Ligue 1 side , OGC Nice have terminated the contract of former Arsenal and Inter Milan star midfielder, Patrick Vieira, which was to officially end at the end of the current season.

The former France international, a 1998 WorLigueld Cup winner who won three Premier League titles during his nine-year career at Arsenal and four Serie A titles during his four-season stint with Inter Milan, joined Nice in June 1918 for his second job as a head coach. New York City FC top job in the MLS was his first.

Vieira, 44, had lived on borrowed time at Nice after the club lost five straight games . And it was their 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday which meant the Allianz Riviera side cannot qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League, that finally had the club’s hierarchy to terminate his contract.

Nice announced Vieira’s sacking on their official website on Friday and promptly appointed assistant coach,…