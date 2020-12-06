Babajide Wins Liverpool Women’s November Player Of The Month Award 

Rinsola Babajide has been voted Liverpool FC Women’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for November.

Liverpool made the announcement in a statement on their official website on Saturday.

Babajide who operates from the wing was a threat in every game for the Reds but an undoubted highlight was a stunning winning goal in the FA Women’s Championship victory over Sheffield United.

A delighted Babajide told Liverpoolfc.com: “It was an important game for us, so it was really nice to score the winner. Thanks to all the fans for voting for me and showing love for that goal on social media.

“It was also great to see it in the club’s Goal of the Month list alongside so many great players.”

Babajide’s form at the start of this season has seen her get invited into the last two England camps and she spent a large part of the latest international break based at St George’s Park with Phil Neville’s…