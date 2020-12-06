EFL £250m Rescue Package From EPL Is A Drop In The ocean –GlobalData

Following the news that the Premier League is providing a £250m support package to the English Football League (EFL); Conrad Wiacek, Head of Sports Analysis for GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

“While the £250m support package is welcome, more financial support would be highly beneficial. With Premier League teams generating over £1.46bn in revenue from sponsorship deals alone for the 2020/21 season, according to GlobalData, it is evident that the rescue package that the Premier League is providing to the EFL could be far more generous – as the figure is only 10% more than Chelsea FC spent on player transfers in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“Alongside a domestic media rights package worth over £4.7bn, the Premier League is one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world and preserving the uniqueness of the English football pyramid should be seen as a long-term investment,…