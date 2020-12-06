Enyimba, Rivers United Zoom Into Next Round

Enyimba zoomed into the first round of CAF Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Burkinabe club Rahimo

in Aba on Sunday.

The Peoples Elephant qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

Enyimba won the first leg 1-0 at the August 4 Stadium, Ouagadougou last Sunday.

Austine Oladapo gave the home team the lead on the hour mark, while Pape Ware equalised for Rahimo 15 minutes from time.

Enyimba’s Imoh Obot was sent off late in the game for a second booking.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United also scraped through to the next round after a 2-0 penalty shoot out win against Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Rivers United won the game 2-1 for aggregate to be tied at 3-3 after the away side also won the first leg 2-1 at home.

Godwin Aguda and Kehinde…