Ex-Eagles Stars Yobo, Dosu Grace Launching Of Football Show Footie Moments With Nabila 

Former Nigerian internationals Joseph Yobo and Joseph Dosu were among guests at the launch of Footie Moments With Nabila on Saturday.

Footie Moments With Nabila is the brainchild of Nabila Fash Oritsefemi, wife of Nigerian music star Oritsefemi.

Other guests present at the launching which took place in Lekki Phase One, in Lagos, were Oritsefemi and popular Yoruba actress Toyin Abraham.

Speaking about the launching Nabila said:”Today is for the official launch of my new born baby Nabillionaire Luxury and also Footie Moments With Nabila. I had Season One of Footie Moments With Nabila last year and Season Two is coming January 2021, so I think it’s the right time to introduce the exciting show to my fans, loved ones and Nigeria as a whole.”

Nabila shed more lights on what the football show is about.

“Footie Moments With Nabila is an exciting football show where I talk about football in the most entertaining way. It has four segments, the first segment is “Where are…