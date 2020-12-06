Giroud Makes History As Chelsea Overcome Leeds To Go Top

Chelsea came from a goal down to beat Leeds United 3-1 and move to the top of the the Premier League table on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The win took Chelsea’s points to 22 and just a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who will regain top spot if they beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Following the win, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud who was target against Leeds, at 34 years and 66 days, is now the oldest player to ever score in six consecutive Premier League starts.

Leeds got off to the best start as they took the lead in the 4th minute after Patrick Bamford beat Edouard Mendy to a through pass and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Chelsea equalised through Giroud on 27 minutes who converted from Reece James’ cross.

In the 61st minute Chelsea went 2-1 up after Kurt Zouma rose highest to head home Mason Mount’s corner.

And in three minutes in stoppage time…