Klopp: Chelsea Are Now Title Favourites

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Chelsea are favourites to win the Premier League this season.

Klopp led the Reds to their first title in 30 years last season and are in with the early pack of pacesetters this time despite suffering a catalogue of injuries.

But he says, “If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites.

“They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start – and they are full on.

“They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other – so that is it.

“I don’t feel we are chasing anyone at the moment – or that anyone is chasing us.

“Pressure is there for us but it’s about how much you think about that pressure, to be honest.”

