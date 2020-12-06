Okereke Savours Match Winning Strike For Club Brugge

David Okereke is ready to give his all for Belgian side Club Brugge after netting the winning goal in the 1-0 victory against Sint-Truiden on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Okereke replaced his international teammate Emmanuel Dennis in the 54th minute.

The forward scored the decisive goal three minutes before the hour mark.

“I feel good and enjoy the match. Football is not table tennis, it is a sport with 11 players. Club Brugge is a good team. I am patient and take my chances when I can,”Okereke told the club website.

“I also adapt myself as a player. If the coach asks me to play in a certain position , I can do just that.”

Club Brugge will now shift attention to their UEFA Champions League against Serie A club Lazio on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old insists Phillipe Clement side are fired up the crucial game.

“If you have just won,…