Onuachu Bags Brace, Dessers Also On Target In Genk’s Home Win

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring form as he got two goals in Genk’s 4-2 win against Royal Antwerp, in Sunday’s Jupiler fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu’s goals means he has taken his tally for the season to 14 and top the league’s scorers chart.

Also on target for Genk was Cyriel Dessers who came on for Onuachu with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It was Dessers’ fourth goal since signing for Genk from Heracles.

The win took Genk to top in the league table on 31 points and are just a point above Club Brugge.

Antwerp opened scoring in the 3rd minute through Koji Miyoshi but Onuachu made it 1-1 in the 19th minute.

The Super Eagles striker got on the score sheet again four minutes after his opener to put Genk 2-1 ahead.

Genk extended their lead in the 59th minute through Theo Bongonda before DR Congo…