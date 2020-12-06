Osimhen Denies Claims Super Eagles Doctors Made His Shoulder Injury Worse

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has denied claims by Italian publication Tuttosport that Napoli medics accused Super Eagles Doctors of worsening his shoulder injury.

The report had emerged in Saturday’s edition of the Turin-based sports paper.

Tuttosport suggested the dislocation was healed, but that there was an inflammation to the tendon caused by an incorrect procedure to pop it back into place.

And following the claims, Osimhen took to his Twitter handle to debunk the report.

“Not true tho,” he wrote on Twitter.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder during a 4-4 draw between Nigeria and Sierra Leone on November 13 in the qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Benin.

It is not yet clear when he will be able to return to action for Napoli.

