Premier League: Liverpool Get Back To Winning Ways With Wolves Mauling

Liverpool got back to winning ways following their 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhamp Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

In their last Premier League game at Brighton the Reds were forced to a 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was Liverpool who took the lead on 24 minutes as Wolves captain Conor Coady failed to deal with a ball, allowing Mohamed Salah to sneak in behind and tuck the ball past Rui Patricio to make it 1-0

Wolves thought they had a penalty just before the break when referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot after Sadio Mane was adjudged to have fouled Coady.

However, after checking with VAR, Pawson reversed his decision.

Mane had a couple of chances early in the half, forcing a save from Patricio with one after some excellent control, but pulling another wide.

Liverpool were soon able to extend their advantage, though. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled the lead in the 58th minute, firing home outside the box…