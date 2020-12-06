Premier League: Ndidi, Iheanacho Subbed On As Vardy Nets Late Winner Vs Sheffield

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho started on the bench as Leicester City beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi took the place of Namplays Mendy in the 69th minute, while Iheanacho replaced Ayoze Perez.

Ayoze Perez fired Leicester in front in the 24th minute after seizing upon a deflected shot by Marc Albrighton.

Oli McBurnie scored his first goal of the season two minutes later, heading in from a corner.

Jamie Vardy netted the winning goal in the 90th minute.

