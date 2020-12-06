Quadri Lifts TTC To Eighth Spot In Bundesliga

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri single-handedly ensured that TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell moved to eighth place in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) after their first away win of the season.

Apart from aiding his team’s rise on the table, Quadri remains the most successful player so far with TTC after recording his seventh victory in the league.

Being the third win in a row for TTC, it was the effort of the Nigerian that gave TTC a 3-1 win over their host – TTC drawbridge Grenzau at the weekend.

Quadri’s teammate Fan Bo Meng started the campaign for TTC against Greek Ioannis Sgouropoulos but the youngster could not withstand his bulky opponent to give the host a 1-0 lead with a 3-1 (11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 11-5).

But it took Quadri less than 15minutes to restore parity for TTC with a convincing 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-4) over Belgian Robin Devos.

TTC extended their lead with German international Ruwen Filus coming from behind to beat veteran Croat Aleksandar Karakasevic 3-1 (9-11,…