Super-Sub Sadiq Scores Winner In Almeria’s Away Win At Alcorcon

Umar Sadiq came off the bench to score the winning goal as Almeria beat their hosts Alcorcon 1-0 at the Estadio Santo Domingo on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Sadiq replaced Ager Aketxe in the 57th minute.

The 23-year-old fired home the winner two minutes later.



Sadiq has now scored four goals in 14 league appearances for the Segunda Division club this season.

Almeria will host Real Zaragoza in their next league game on Wednesday.

Jose Gomes’ side occupy third position on the table with 32 points from 16 games.

