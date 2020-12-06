WAFU Cup: Wasteful Flying Eagles Battle To Draw Against Cote d’l voire

The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Cote d’l voire in their opening game at the U-20 AFCON WAFU B qualifiers in Benin on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Chris Nwaeze put the Flying Eagles ahead a minute after the hour mark.

Nwaeze nodded home from Wisdom Ubani’s free-kick.

Ladan Bosso’s side were reduced to 10-men nine minutes later when Nwaeze was sent off for a second bookable offence.



The Ivoriens piled pressure on the Eagles and equalised on the dot of 90 minutes.

Peter Olawale, Nwaeze and Ubani wasted clear cut opportunities for Flying Eagles in the game.

They will face perennial rivals the Black Satellites of Ghana in their final Group B game on Wednesday.

The competition began Saturday with hosts Benin going down 1-0 to Niger, while Togo and Burkina Faso played out a 1-1 draw.

