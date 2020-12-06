‘Will Be An Honour To Play For Nigeria’

Theophilus Awua says he is looking forward to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the nearest possible future as ‘it would be an honour’ to play for the West African nation’.

In this exclusive interview with Complete Sports reporter, OLUYEMI OGUNSEYIN, the Makurdi-born midfielder who is currently playing for Italian Serie B side, AS Cittadella on loan from newly promoted Serie A club, Spezia Calcio, also reveals more about his football career so far.

We know you joined Italian Serie B side, AS Cittadella on loan from newly-promoted Serie A club, Spezia Calcio in the summer. Are you looking to make a permanent switch to Cittadella?

It is a loan with option for a permanent deal. It is still early, so I can’t say if I will have to stay permanently at Cittadella or leave for Spezia at the end of the season. Now, I am just totally focused on the team (Cittadella), playing and doing really well, that’s all.

You finally made your Serie B debut for Cittadella in…