Ajayi Blames Sending Off For West Brom’s Heavy Defeat Vs Crystal Palace

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has attributed West Brom’s 5-1 home defeat at home to Crystal Palace to teammate Matheus Pereira’s sending off.

Commenting on the defeat Ajayi insists Sunday’s defeat shouldn’t “derail” Albion’s Premier League season.

He says his side need to put it behind them quickly as there’s still plenty to play for in the 2020/21 campaign.

“I think it was a very even game before the red card,” he was quoted on West Brom’s official website.

“If anything I thought we were edging it.

“Going down to ten men changed things massively, but I don’t think it should’ve had as much of an effect on our performance as it did.

“We need to put this result behind us because there’s a lot more to play for this season.

“We can’t let a result like this derail our season.

“We know we weren’t good enough. We…