Arsenal Chief Holds Talks With Wenger Over Emirates Return

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is trying to persuade former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger to return to the club.

Venkatesham, according to reports recently paid a visit to Wenger to made his intention known to the Frenchman.

The 71-year-old stepped down from his Arsenal post in 2018 after 22 years at the club.

The former Monaco gaffer final years at the club were marred by protests and hostility from supporters.

The Daily Mail reports that Venkatesham spoke with Wenger about a possible return to North London as Arsenal plan to reveal a special tribute to the former Gunners leader.

Wenger led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his illustrious reign, but the Gunners went trophyless and finished sixth in the top flight in his final season.

Under current manager Mikel Arteta, the Gunners lie 15th in the Premier League table, although…