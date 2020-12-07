Cavani, Martial Out Of Leipzig vs Man United Clash With Injury

Edison Cavani and Anthony Martial have been ruled out of Man United’s final Group H game at RB Leipzig on Tuesday due to injury.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer confirmed the unavailability of both players on Monday.

Both players were withdrawn in the weekend win against West United in the Premier League.

“David is back again,” Ole said.

“Luke will be travelling with us. Anthony and Edinson, they had minor things, but they won’t make the trip, no.“

United will hope to bounce back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last week and advance into the round of 16.

