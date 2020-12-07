Dessers Excited Over Genk’s Top Of Table Position In Belgium

Cyriel Dessers has expressed his delight after Genk climbed to the top on the log in the Belgian Jupiler on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Genk defeated visiting Royal Antwerp 4-2 thanks to a brace from in-form striker Paul Onuachu while Dessers was also on target.

The former Heracles striker replaced Onuachu with eight minutes remaining in the game.

Despite coming in late Dessers got Genk’s fourth goal to seal the win and move them above Club Brugge.

It was Dessers’ fourth league goal of the season while Onuachu took his tally to 14.

And reacting to the win Dessers wrote on Twitter:”Top of the league, KRC Genk.”

By James Agberebi

