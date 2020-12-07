Home Latest Complete Sports Newspaper Headlines Fantasista Tips — Gameweek 6 of Champions Fantasy

This year’s group stage went by like a Japanese bullet train. We have the best kind of expert tips to make sure you get off on the right stop.

As expected, last week already showed us what we can expect for this final gameweek of the UEFA Champions League group stage: Mega-Rotation!

But if for many a nightmare is lying ahead, I am here to offer you a chance of a sweet sweet dreams, some gift-wrapped differentials.

Felix Passlack | Dortmund | D | 4.5M | In 0% of teams

He is the one in line to replace the highly-rated Meunier, and will be a cheap way to access a backline that earned 3 cleanies against the “easy” opponents of Group F.
He also plays in the first batch of games, so should can also be looked as a late addition to your team if he is confirmed in the early lineups.

Neymar Jr. | Paris SG | F | 11.5M | In 4% of teams

I might be having a deja vu feeling. Maybe… But almost sure he was a pick last year at…



Source: Complete Sports

