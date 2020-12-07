Fury Responds To Joshua’s ‘Superstar’ Offer

Tyson Fury has told Anthony Joshua that he is “only interested in smashing your face in” after AJ offered to make him a “superstar”.

Unified world heavyweight champion Joshua aimed a jibe at Fury suggesting the Gypsy King could “go all the way” if he joined his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

“I do think he should come over to Matchroom and 258 Management and let us handle his career,” said Joshua, 31.

“He’s a superstar in the making with the right management. He could go all the way. I see a lot of potential in Tyson, with the right management he could go far, so when he’s ready he can come over and we can get this fight underway.”

In response, WBC champion Fury insisted he has no interest in being a superstar in Joshua’s eyes and is solely focussed on beating his fellow Brit.

Fury, 32, wrote on Twitter : “Has it ever dawned on you I’m not interested in being a superstar, or famous. I’m a…