Mourinho Hails ‘World Class’ Son, Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for their deadly partnership.

The duo combined to help Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 2-0 in the London derby on Sunday.

Son and Kane set up each other’s first-half strikes, meaning they have now combined for 12 goals this season, as Spurs extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, going back to the first game of the campaign.

Kane has laid on eight of Son’s goals this term, with Son returning the favour four times and Mourinho knows he is lucky to have such a high-quality duo.

“You know they are world class,” he said. “It’s as simple as that, but when we play against (Manchester) City, after the game I was speaking to the Portuguese boy, (City defender Ruben) Dias.

“I was telling him, ‘You are not going to play one single match in the Premier League where the strikers are not good’. This is the Premier League.

“But I…