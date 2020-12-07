Onuachu Proud To Help Genk Set New Club Record

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu is delighted to help Genk set a new record in the Belgian Pro League, reports Completesports.com.

Genk defeated Antwerp 4-2 at home on Sunday, with Onuachu netting a brace in the encounter.

It was the seventh consecutive league win for John Van den Brom’s men, the first time they will be achieving the feat in the history of the club.

“ I am happy, also because we now have that club record. That was a theme in the dressing room this week, so it is very good that we succeeded,” Onuachu told hln.be.



“That second goal? We trained on that, good work from Muñoz as well.

“I was an offensive midfielder with the youth, yes, but then there was a growth sport and I started playing in the striker. That past as a midfielder also helps me now. ”

