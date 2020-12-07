Pogba’s Manchester United Career As Good As  Over

Top football agent Mino Raiola has claimed ‘it is over’ for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Pogba has long been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and his agent has now declared his United career is coming to an end.

Raiola made this known on the eve of United’s crunch Champions League clash with RB Leizpig on Tuesday night.

He is reported as saying to Tuttosport: “I can say it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

Pogba’s future at United has been the subject of much speculation over the past few years.

The Frenchman is tied to United until 2022, after an option to extend his contract by one year was triggered by the club last month.

However, Pogba has never seemed fully committed to United and has publicly courted interest from Real Madrid.

Back in July 2019, Raiola urged the club to let him go and…