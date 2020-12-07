Premier League: Ajayi Struggles As 10-man West Brom Lose 5-1 To Palace

Semi Ajayi saw action for 90 minutes as West Bromich Albion suffered a 5-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Wilfred Zaha and Christian Benteke scored twice for Palace, while Darnell Furlong also conceded an own goal.

Conor Gallagher was on target for West Brom in the game.



Read Also: Okereke Savours Match Winning Strike For Club Brugge

West Brom were reduced to 10-men in the 34th minute when Matheus Pereira was controversially sent off for violent conduct.

Ajayi has made 10 league appearances for the Baggies this season.

West Brom moved down into 19th position on goal difference, while Crystal Palace are now in 11th with 16 points.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

