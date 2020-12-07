Premier League: Kane Makes North London Derby Record As Spurs Beat Arsenal To Go Top

First half goals from Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win for Tottenham Hotspur against North London rivals Arsenal.

Kane’s goal means he is now the all-time top-scorer in North London Derby history with 11 goals in 14 games.

The win took Spurs to top in the league table on 24 points while Arsenal dropped to 15th on 13 points.

Spurs took the lead in the 13th minute through Heung-min Son who whipped the ball into the corner from well outside the area.

In one minute of first half added time Spurs doubled their lead after Kane hit a left-foot strike which came off the bar before nestling into the net.

Arsenal were forced into a change as Thomas Partey went off injured and was replaced by Dani Ceballos.

In the second half Arsenal put up an improved performance but could not break down a resolute Spurs backline.

Three…