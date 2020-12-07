Zaha: Eze Quality, Tricky Player 

Wilfried Zaha has hailed Eberechi Eze describing him as a quality and tricky player following his impressive performance in Crystal Palace win against West Bromwich Albion.

Eze set up Zaha’s second goal as Palace trounced West Brom 5-1 at the Hawthorne.

It was a return to action for Zaha who marked it with a brace.

And commenting on Eze’s display Zaha said”[Eze] is a quality player, he literally glides through people. It’s nice [having] someone on your wavelength and that’s a tricky player as well because I know half of the stuff he’s going to do so I just position myself to get the ball. It’s been a joy.”

Reflecting on his return to action Zaha said: “I’m very happy, man. I’m always happy when the team’s winning and obviously I can add some goals as well. A good day in all.

“Obviously it wasn’t nice staying at home away from the team, especially those two games I feel I could have helped….