Dennis Benched, As Club Brugge Hold Lazio Away, Drop To Europa League

Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute while David Okereke was brought on late in the second half, as 10-man Club Brugge held Lazio to a 2-2 in their final Group F Champions League game on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The result was not enough for Club Brugge who needed an outright win but now drop to the Europa League play-off stage.

Joaquin Correa opened scoring for Lazio in the 12th minute but just three minutes later Ruud Vormer equalised for Club Brugge.

Lazio took the lead again in the 27th minute through Ciro Immobile who converted from the penalty spot.

The Belgian giants were reduced to 10 men following Eduard Sobol’s sending off for a second bookable offence.

Despite being a man down Club Brugge drew level in the 76th minute thanks to Hans Vanaken.

And in the group’s other game Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to beat Zenit 2-1.

