Dennis, Okereke In Make Or Mar Group F Clash: Lazio Vs Club Brugge

Club Brugge will be banking on the duo of Nigerian strikers, Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke, to fire them into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

The Belgian club face a difficult road trip to Italy where they will take on host Lazio in a make or mar Matchday 6 cracker at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tonight (Tuesday).

The first leg encounter between the two sides saw visiting Lazio held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges on October 28th.

Now, Club Brugge with seven points after five matches, need an outright victory against Lazio on nine points to leapfrog the Serie A side and book their first knockout stage spot.

Also Read: Osimhen Trains Alone In Gym, On Pitch; May Miss Three More Napoli Games

Dennis bagged an assist in Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win against Zenit last week, while Okereke scored the only goal in the 1-0 win against Sint-Truiden in a Jupiler League home tie at the…