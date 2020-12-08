Durango Argentine Senator Suggests Putting Maradona On Banknotes

An Argentine senator Norma Durango has proposed putting an image of the late football star Diego Maradona on new banknotes.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, died two weeks ago at the age of 60.

According to a report by newspaper La Nación, Durango presented the bill to Congress on Monday to get the late player on the 1,000-peso ($12, £9) note, the highest denomination.

It would feature Maradona’s face on one side and a picture of one of his most famous goals on the other, she said.

The bill suggests the notes should “carry the effigy of Diego Armando Maradona on one side and the moment of the second goal against England, scored in Mexico, on 22 June 1986, on the other”.

The senator also suggested putting his image on commemorative stamps.

“The idea is not just to recognise our most important idol, but also to think of the economic question,” Ms Durango said. “We feel that when tourists come here they will want to take a…