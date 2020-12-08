Eze Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

Eberechi Eze has been included in the Premier League Team of the Week following his impressive performance in Crystal Palace’s 5-1 win at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on Tuesday.

Eze marked a superb display for Palace with an assist for Wilfred Zaha in the win at the Hawthorns.

The Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation has Eze on the left of the four-man midfield.

Some other players also included are Eze’s Palace teammates Zaha and Christian Benteke, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip of Liverpool and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United.

Commenting on Eze’s display whoscored.com wrote:”After being eased into the swing of things following his summer arrival, Eberechi Eze is starting to leave his mark at Crystal Palace and is also allowing Wilfried Zaha to perform even better.

“Against West…