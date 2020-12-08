Ghana Coach Zito: We Are Going For Victory Against Flying Eagles

Black Satellites of Ghana head coach Karim Zito says the team is battle ready for Wednesday’s crucial Group B clash against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria.

The perenial rivals will clash at the Stade Charles de Gaulles, Porto Novo.

The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Cote d’l voire in their opening game in the competition on Sunday.

Group B is made up of three teams with the top two sides progressing to the semis, where they stand a chance to pick one of the tickets for the Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Mauritania in 2021.

Zito and his team watched Niegria’s game against Ivory Coast , and he insists they will map a strategy for the Flying Eagles.

“Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire are not countries that we will look down upon,” Zito told footballmadeinghana.com.

“We are going to watch them play, myself and all the players we will sit in one place and after the match, we’ll come together to discuss what…